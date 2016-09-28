Sept 28 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc
* Intra Cellular Therapies Inc - believe ITI-007 did not
separate from placebo on pre-specified primary endpoint in study
'302
* Intra Cellular Therapies Inc - plan to request a meeting
with U.S. FDA division of psychiatry products to discuss
regulatory path
* Intra Cellular Therapies Inc - in study, consistent with
previous schizophrenia studies, ITI-007 was well-tolerated with
safety profile similar to placebo
* Intra Cellular Therapies Inc announces top-line results
from the second phase 3 trial of ITI-007 in patients with
schizophrenia (study '302)
* Intra Cellular Therapies Inc - ITI-007 did not separate
from placebo in part due to unusually high placebo response at
certain sites
* Intra Cellular Therapies Inc - neither dose of ITI-007
separated from placebo on primary endpoint in trial
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: