Sept 28 Iconix Brand Group Inc

* Entered into an agreement with Huber Capital Management, LLC and Joseph R. Huber - SEC filing

* Huber agreed that it will not initiate, encourage or participate in any 'withhold' or similar campaign with respect to 2016 annual meeting

* Huber Capital Management, LLC and Joseph R. Huber beneficially own approximately 12.45% of issued and outstanding common stock

* Board will nominate Kenneth Slutsky on company's slate of directors for election

* Company's slate of directors for election to board at 2016 annual meeting will consist of nine directors

* Huber agreed that except as specifically permitted by agreement, it will not nominate any person for election at 2016 annual meeting

* Agreement also provides that huber will appear in person or by proxy at each annual or special meeting till 15 days prior to submission of nominations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: