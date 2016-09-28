Sept 28 Steelcase Inc

* Says entered into a $125 mln committed 5-year unsecured revolving syndicated credit facility on September 23

* May increase aggregate commitment under new facility by up to $75 million by obtaining at least one commitment from one of more lenders-SEC filing

* New facility amends and restates Steelcase's previous unsecured syndicated credit facility that was scheduled to expire in March 2017