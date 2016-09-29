Sept 29 Looser Holding AG :

* Publication of an offer prospectus relating to the merger of Looser Holding AG with AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG

* Offer period for general public shareholders of Looser Holding AG is expected to start on Oct. 14, 2016 and to end on Nov. 10, 2016