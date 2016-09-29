Sept 29 Probi AB :

* Decides on rights issue and announces terms

* Rights issue comprises no more than 2,278,825 shares

* Total issue proceeds of about 602 million Swedish crowns ($70.30 million) before issue costs, assuming that rights issue is fully subscribed

* Subscription price has been set to 264 crowns per new share Source text for Eikon:

