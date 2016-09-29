Sept 29 Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Successfully completed private placement and secondary sale

* Has successfully raised 100 million Norwegian crowns ($12.46 million) in a substantially over-subscribed private placement

* Net proceeds from private placement will be used to finance further acquisitions in accordance with company's announced growth targets for 2018

* In addition, all 616,782 existing shares offered in the secondary sale, weresold at a price of 150 crowns per share, equal to the subscription price in thePrivate Placement Source text for Eikon:

