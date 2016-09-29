Sept 29 Astrapak Ltd

* Revenue increases by 15,2 pct to r734,3 million

* On track to eliminate c.r30 million on an annualised basis in corporate costs associated with long-term strategy by feb 2017

* No ordinary dividend is declared

* Headline loss per share reduces by 26,6 pct to 4,7 cents for the six months ended 31 august 2016