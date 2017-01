Sept 29 Ablynx NV :

* Announces that it will today present additional data from post-hoc analyses of the Phase II TITAN study of its wholly-owned Nanobody, caplacizumab, in patients with acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP)

* Says caplacizumab may have the potential to reduce morbidity and mortality associated with acquired aTTP