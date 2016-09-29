Sept 29 Crawshaw Group Plc

* 29 pct increase in group turnover to £21.6m for the 26 weeks ended 31 July 2016.

* Loss before tax of -£0.4m for the 26 weeks ended 31 July 2016.

* We have taken decision to open up to 12 stores this year versus 15 previously communicated

* We expect our full year profit to be materially lower than our previous expectations

* Like-For-Like sales -4.4 pct for the 26 weeks ended 31 July 2016.