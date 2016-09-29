Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 29 Redcentric Plc
* Announces appointment of Mo Siddiqi as chief operating officer
* Mo joins from Computacenter where he was international director
* Remains confident in outlook for business and expects to deliver results in line with its expectations for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [RCN.L ]
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)