UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 29 Livestock Feed Ltd :
* FY ended June 2016 group profit before taxation of 172.5 million rupees versus 135.5 million rupees year ago
* FY group turnover of 2.31 billion rupees versus 2.06 billion rupees year ago
* Says next year's exports sales could be negatively impacted by regional trade restrictions
* Says next year's sales forecasts on local market are expected to be line with those of this financial year Source: bit.ly/2dFiWmY Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources