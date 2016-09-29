Sept 29 Livestock Feed Ltd :

* FY ended June 2016 group profit before taxation of 172.5 million rupees versus 135.5 million rupees year ago

* FY group turnover of 2.31 billion rupees versus 2.06 billion rupees year ago

* Says next year's exports sales could be negatively impacted by regional trade restrictions

* Says next year's sales forecasts on local market are expected to be line with those of this financial year