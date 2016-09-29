Sept 29 Daily Mail And General Trust Plc

* Reorganisation initiatives, which include headcount reductions expected to result in total cash-related exceptional operating costs of about £50 million, rather than £15 million previously guided to in may 2016

* Group outlook for 2016 remains in line with current market expectations

* Dmg media underlying revenue decline of 2% with weak uk print advertising market, partly offset by digital advertising growth and robust circulation revenue

* Full year results expected to be in line with current market expectations

* Year to date underlying ad revenues down by an underlying 4%, with a 12% decline in print partly offset by 17% growth in digital

* For five weeks since 21 august 2016, total ad revenues for business have decreased by an underlying 10%