UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Sept 29 Daily Mail And General Trust Plc
* Reorganisation initiatives, which include headcount reductions expected to result in total cash-related exceptional operating costs of about £50 million, rather than £15 million previously guided to in may 2016
* Group outlook for 2016 remains in line with current market expectations
* Dmg media underlying revenue decline of 2% with weak uk print advertising market, partly offset by digital advertising growth and robust circulation revenue
* Full year results expected to be in line with current market expectations
* Year to date underlying ad revenues down by an underlying 4%, with a 12% decline in print partly offset by 17% growth in digital
* For five weeks since 21 august 2016, total ad revenues for business have decreased by an underlying 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 America's third-biggest cereal company, Post Holdings, and the UK's Associated British Foods are among a group of four bidders vying for British cereal brand Weetabix, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.