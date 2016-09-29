Sept 29 Datatec Ltd :

* Group now expects for H1 FY17 revenues of $3.04 bln, 7.6 pct lower than H1 FY16 revenue : $3.29 bln

* Group now expects for H1 FY17 EPS and HEPS to be approximately 9.1 cents

* Group expects underlying earnings per share for full year to Feb.28 2017 (FY17) will be better than prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)