Sept 29 Allgon AB :

* Acquires the IoT company Wireless System Integration Sweden AB

* Purchase price will be paid partly in cash of 25 million Swedish crowns ($2.92 million), partly by a promissory note of 11 million crowns as well as a directed share issue of 5 million crowns

* Acquisition is planned to be completed in Q4 of this year

* Acquisition is planned to take place through buying shares of WSI from four current owners at a price equivalent to 41 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

