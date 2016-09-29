Sept 29 SVG Capital Plc :
* Publication of response circular
* Board believes that offer undervalues company and
recommends that shareholders do not accept HarbourVest Bidco's
offer of 650p per share
* Will announce an update on status of these discussions on
or before Oct. 3 2016
* Board in discussions with a number of parties which may
lead to alternative deal delivering superior shareholder value
to HarbourVest Bidco offer
* Expects further gross proceeds of approximately 105.0 mln
stg from mature Permira and structured products portfolios over
coming months
* Recognises scarcity value of company's investment
portfolio and appeal of portfolio to financial buyers, including
secondary funds
