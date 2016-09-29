UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 29 Ausnutria-discloseable Transaction In Relation To Establishment Of Business In New Zealand
* Pursuant to subscription agreements, Ausnutria China shall subscribe for 4,500,000 shares of joint venture in amount of NZD4.5 million
* Westland, through WMPI, shall subscribe for 3 million shares of joint venture in amount of NZD3.0 million
* Group, in respect of the agreements, shall invest up to NZD36.5 million to business in new zealand
* JV entered into shareholder loan agreement, retail product purchase agreement with ausnutria china and product supply agreement with westland
*
* Ausnutria China and Westland entered into subscription agreements with joint venture
* Deal for purpose of establishing business in New Zealand
* JV will be owned as to 60% and 40% by ausnutria china and wmpi respectively JV will be accounted for as a subsidiary of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources