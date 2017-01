Sept 29 Rennova Health, Inc :

* Rennova Health, Inc. Signs definitive agreement to acquire Pharmacogenetic Laboratory, Genomas

* Deal for $1.75 million in newly-created series F convertible preference shares, plus assumption of approximately $800,000 of existing debt

* Gualberto Ruaño will continue to serve as president, medical director of Genomas, which will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Co