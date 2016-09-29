UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 29 Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd:
* To consider issue Of 2.1 mln equity shares of the company at inr 81/ to strategic investors
* Will also consider formation of 100 pct subsidiary company in Antwerp, Belgium. Source text: Further company coverage: [ LYPS.NS] (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources