Sept 29 QubicGames SA IPO-QGP.WA:

* Starts cooperation and establishes its conditions with China-based Circle Entertainment Limited for publishing games of Circle Entertainment Limited in Europe and North America

* Under the cooperation agreement the company to publish 10 games delivered by Circle Entertainment Limited until end of 2017

* The company will receive quarterly remuneration in form of revenue share

* The final agreement to be signed by Oct. 31