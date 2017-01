Sept 29 Yes Bank Ltd:

* Has approval to raise funds in indian/foreign currency via issue of debt securities worth up to 100 billion rupees

* Proposal to raise funds through new non-convertible debt securities

* Proposes to raise funds by issuing senior unsecured listed rated redeemable long term bonds up to 10 bln rupees Source text: bit.ly/2dgqNoE Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)