UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 29 NPC Resources Bhd
* Entered into a conditional sales and purchase agreement with Budaya Potensi Sdn Bhd
* Spa in relation to the proposed disposal of the entire equity interest in Sungai Ruku Oil Palm Plantation sdn bhd, a unit of co
* Deal for sales consideration of 35.5 million rgt
* Unit,Agrisa trading sdn bhd, also entered into a conditional sales and purchase agreement with budaya potensi sdn bhd
* Unit's spa in relation to proposed disposal of parcel of agricultural land at Segaliud-Lokan, Kinabatangan, In The State Of Sabah
* Land sale deal for a sales consideration of 12mln rgt Source text (bit.ly/2dty17R) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources