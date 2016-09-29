UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 29 Pacific Andes Resources Development Ltd
* High court of Singapore granted an extension of stay of all actions and legal proceedings against co
* Maybank filed a petition in Supreme Court Of Bermuda to wind up co under provisions of Bermuda Companies Act 1981
* Singapore court set aside section 210(10) stays with respect to Pacific Andes Enterprises (Bvi) And Parkmond Group
* Bank Of America filed originating applications in eastern caribbean supreme court of british virgin islands to wind up PAE and Parkmond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources