Sept 29 Unibet Group Plc

* Unibet Group says to change name to Kindred Group

* Says Board are considering to propose a change of the name of the holding company Unibet Group plc to Kindred Group plc in order to improve synergy, clarity and flexibility around the Group's multi-brand strategy

* Says name change will not affect the customer facing brands such as Unibet, MariaCasino, Bingo.com, Stan James and iGame