BRIEF-Workhorse Group prices public offering of 6.5 mln common shares at $3 per share
* Workhorse Group announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Sept 29 Extraction Oil & Gas LLC:
* Extraction Oil & Gas LLC sees IPO Of 33.33 mln shares of common stock - SEC filing
* Extraction Oil & Gas LLC - anticipate initial public offering price will be between $15.00 and $18.00 per share
* Intends to use IPO net proceeds to redeem in full series a preferred units and repay borrowings under revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: ;))
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.