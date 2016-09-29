Sept 29 Extraction Oil & Gas LLC:

* Extraction Oil & Gas LLC sees IPO Of 33.33 mln shares of common stock - SEC filing

* Extraction Oil & Gas LLC - anticipate initial public offering price will be between $15.00 and $18.00 per share

* Intends to use IPO net proceeds to redeem in full series a preferred units and repay borrowings under revolving credit facility