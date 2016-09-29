Sept 29 Millennium Pacific Group Holdings Ltd

* Reference is made to announcements issued by company dated 14 july 2016 and 27 july 2016 respectively in respect of summons

* Court ordered whole proceedings be transferred from companies winding up list to miscellaneous proceedings list

* Court ordered, inter alia, that winding up order sought be struck out Source (bit.ly/2d9wdWl) Further company coverage: