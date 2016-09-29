Sept 29 Pepsico
* CEO - compared to 2006, have reduced average sodium in our
food products by 11% per serving and removed more than 2,300
metric tons of sodium from key food brands in key countries
* CEO - 45% of net revenue from "guilt free" products -
those that are below 70 calories per 12 ounces and snacks with
low levels of sodium and saturated fat
* CEO - spurred by success of Baked Lays, have broadened
baked lineup to include Baked Doritos, Tostitos and Cheetos,
have expanded lineup to 9 international markets
* CEO - "Russia clearly seeing signs of improvement, India
looking good, China looking much better than it did in early
part of year, W. Europe not getting worse"
