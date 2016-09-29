BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Sept 29 SemGroup Corp
* SemGroup Corporation announces stockholder approval of acquisition of Rose Rock Midstream, L.P.
* Deal in an all stock-for-unit transaction
* Deal in an all stock-for-unit transaction

* Transaction is expected to close on Sept. 30, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru