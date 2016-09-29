UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 29 Asahi India Glass Ltd
* Increased stake in GX Glass Sales & Services Ltd from 84.79% to 93.48% Source text: [Asahi India Glass Limited has informed the Exchange that Company has increased stake in its unlisted subsidiary, GX Glass Sales & Services Ltd., from 84.79% to 93.48% after allotment of shares under a Rights Issue] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources