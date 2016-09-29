Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 29 Myntra:
* Myntra appoints Dipanjan Basu as chief finance officer
* Basu moves into his new role at Myntra from Wipro, where he was the Chief Finance & Operating Officer for Wipro's Digital & Consulting Business Source text: Myntra, a Flipkart Group company, announces the appointment of Dipanjan Basu as the CFO. A seasoned leader with expertise in a multitude of Finance and Business functions, Dipanjan brings over 15 years of experience to the fore. He moves into his new role at Myntra from Wipro, where he was the Chief Finance & Operating Officer for Wipro's Digital & Consulting Business (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)