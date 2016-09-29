UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 29 Li9nk Holdings Ltd
* Link Holdings-discloseable Transaction In Relation To The Construction Contract
* Principal entered into construction contract with contractor
* Deal for total consideration of up to IDR229 billion
* Contractor shall commence first stage construction works from commencement date
* Consideration will be funded by internal resources
* Contractor is PT. China Communications Construction Engineering Indonesia and principal is Duchess Global Ltd., Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources