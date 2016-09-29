Sept 29 Nikkei:

* Terumo Corp is looking to purchase a portion of Abbott Laboratories' medical device business - Nikkei

* Abbott has put some operations on auction block, and Terumo Corp has apparently made bid for cardiovascular device segment and other operations - Nikkei

* Terumo Corp's potential deal to purchase Abbott Laboratories' medical device business could be worth as much as 150 billion yen - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2dnNjOt)