BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 29 Nikkei:
* Terumo Corp is looking to purchase a portion of Abbott Laboratories' medical device business - Nikkei
* Abbott has put some operations on auction block, and Terumo Corp has apparently made bid for cardiovascular device segment and other operations - Nikkei
* Terumo Corp's potential deal to purchase Abbott Laboratories' medical device business could be worth as much as 150 billion yen - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2dnNjOt)
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.