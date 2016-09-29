Sept 29 O Luxe Holdings Ltd

* discloseable Transaction In Relation To The Acquisition Of The Entire Issued Share Capital Of Rich Cypress Limited

* Purchaser entered into agreement with vendor and guarantor

* Purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire and vendor conditionally agreed to sell sale shares, representing entire issued share capital of target co

* Deal for consideration of rmb219 million

* Target co is Rich Cypress ; vendor is Baohua Enterprises ; guarantor is Huang Youzi , registered legal and beneficial owner of vendor