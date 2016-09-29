Sept 29 Kuros Biosciences AG :

* Net loss for first half-year 2016 rose to 13.3 million Swiss francs ($13.78 million)

* H1 net financial result was 1.0 million francs (first half-year 2015: -0.4 million francs)

* H1 revenues of 1.1 million francs primarily from a milestone payment

* H1 net operating costs increased to 15.1 million francs as a result of an impairment and modifications of share-based payments in connection with merger

* Net loss of 13.3 million francs for first half-year 2016 (first half-year 2015: 1.5 million francs)