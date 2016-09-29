Sept 29 Kuros Biosciences AG :
* Net loss for first half-year 2016 rose to 13.3 million
Swiss francs ($13.78 million)
* H1 net financial result was 1.0 million francs (first
half-year 2015: -0.4 million francs)
* H1 revenues of 1.1 million francs primarily from a
milestone payment
* H1 net operating costs increased to 15.1 million francs as
a result of an impairment and modifications of share-based
payments in connection with merger
* Net loss of 13.3 million francs for first half-year 2016
(first half-year 2015: 1.5 million francs)
($1 = 0.9651 Swiss francs)
