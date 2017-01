Sept 29 Attica Bank SA :

* H1 group pre-tax result was a loss of 9.9 million euros ($11.13 million) against a loss of 473.1 million euros in H1 2015

* H1 total comprehensive income after tax consisted of a loss of 10.1 million euros against a loss of 304.2 million euros in H1 2015

* The group displayed an after-tax loss of 8.7 million euros in H1 2016 against a loss of 300.3 million euros in H1 2015

* Net interest income in H1 2016 was 45 million euros, against 46.5 million euros in H1 2015

* The CET1 ratio on a consolidated ratio was 17.2% as at 30.6.2016

