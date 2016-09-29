Sept 29 United Steelworkers (USW):

* Steelworkers ratify agreement with Cliffs Natural Resources

* Union members have ratified a contract with Cliffs Natural Resources covering about 2,000 workers

* Agreement is retroactive to Oct. 1, 2015 and will expire on Oct. 1, 2018

* Ratified contract with Cliffs Natural Resources covering workers who belong to four local unions at co's U.S. iron ore mines Source text for Eikon: