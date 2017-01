Sept 29 Perk Inc :

* Perk buys back entirety of Perk Securities from Function(X), Inc.

* Repurchased for cancellation certain repurchased securities from Function(x), Inc. in exchange for aggregate cash proceeds of $1.3 million

* Perk's outstanding shares (including its class A restricted voting shares) has been reduced by 17.6 percent