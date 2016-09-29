Sept 29 Immunogen Inc :
* Company will reduce its workforce by 17 pct and seek to
partner its non-core b-cell lymphoma programs
* Through this plan, Immunogen will realize significant cost
savings over next two years in headcount, program, and support
activities
* These savings will include approximately $11 million per
year relating to elimination of 65 positions
* Expects to achieve previously-stated goal of funding
operations through analysis of mirvetuximab soravtansine pivotal
trial,into mid-2018
* As a result of workforce reduction, immunogen will record
a one-time charge totaling approximately $3.5 million
* As part of this effort and prioritization of its ign
programs, will seek to monetize its non-core b-cell assets
through partnering with interested parties
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: