Sept 29 (Reuters) -

* Kawasaki Heavy Industries will construct a new domestic plant for robots used in semiconductor fabrication - Nikkei

* Kawasaki Heavy Industries will invest 10 billion yen ($99 million) in the facility, which will be built at the Nishi-Kobe Works in Kobe - Nikkei

* Kawasaki Heavy Industries' new plant is slated to be in operation by the end of March 2018- Nikkei

* Kawasaki Heavy Industries new plant will raise capacity about 60% to 1,300 units a month - Nikkei