Sept 29 Tractor Supply Co :

* Tractor supply company announces acquisition of petsense, a growth-oriented pet specialty retailer with 136 stores

* Deal for $116 mln

* Says acquisition was a cash transaction financed with cash-on-hand and revolver debt

* Transaction, including transaction and integration costs, not expected to be material to tractor supply's net EPS for fiscal 2016

* Plans to continue to grow Petsense store base at a target rate of 15 pct to 20 pct, annually

* Says Petsense will operate as a subsidiary of Tractor Supply Company

* Will convert its two existing hometown pet stores to Petsense stores