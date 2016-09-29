Sept 29 Tractor Supply Co :
* Tractor supply company announces acquisition of petsense,
a growth-oriented pet specialty retailer with 136 stores
* Deal for $116 mln
* Says acquisition was a cash transaction financed with
cash-on-hand and revolver debt
* Transaction, including transaction and integration costs,
not expected to be material to tractor supply's net EPS for
fiscal 2016
* Plans to continue to grow Petsense store base at a target
rate of 15 pct to 20 pct, annually
* Says Petsense will operate as a subsidiary of Tractor
Supply Company
* Will convert its two existing hometown pet stores to
Petsense stores
