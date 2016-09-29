UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Sept 29 Cintas Corp
* On September 29, 2016, each of Cintas and G&K Services received a request for additional information and documentary material from FTC
* FTC's "second request" has effect of extending waiting period applicable to consummation of merger until 30th day after substantial compliance
* Says a "second request" is a routine part of FTC's review of proposed transactions - SEC filing
* Cintas Corp says parties expect merger to be completed not later than Q2 of calendar year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
