BRIEF-Workhorse Group prices public offering of 6.5 mln common shares at $3 per share
* Workhorse Group announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Sept 29 Quantenna Communications Inc:
* Files for an IPO of up to $100 million - SEC Filing
* Quantenna communications says it intends to apply to list its common stock under the symbol "QTNA"
* Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, Needham & Company are underwriters to the IPO
* William Blair, Roth Capital Partners are also underwriters to the IPO
* IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dv6x6p) Further company coverage: [Quantenna Communications]
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.