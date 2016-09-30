Sept 30 Asg Group Ltd

* Nri has offered to acquire asg for A$1.63 cash per asg share

* Proposal values diluted equity of asg at approximately a$349 million and will be funded through nri's existing cash reserves

* Asz recommends cash offer from nomura of $1.63 per share-asz.ax

* Co and nomura research institute entered into agreement under which it is proposed that nri will acquire 100% of shares in asg