UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 30 Ajisen China Holdings Ltd :
* Aj europe agreed to subscribe 799 shares in jv company at subscription price of us$2 million
* Ajisen overseas agreed to enter into trademark licence agreement with jv company
* Aj europe (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company), ajisen overseas and jv company entered into joint venture agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources