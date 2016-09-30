Sept 30 Tullow Oil Plc

* Business interruption policy, which is procured for tullow's interest in its major producing assets, covers loss of revenues as a result of production outages

* Will continue to work closely with loss adjusters and insurers to establish an efficient payments schedule as remedial work continues.

* Received confirmation from its lead insurers that they accept there is a recoverable claim with respect to group's corporate policy for business interruption insurance following damage to jubilee turret bearing earlier this year.

* Will provide an update on progress of this project in its next trading statement on 9 november 2016.