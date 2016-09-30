Sept 29 Manitok Energy Inc

* Manitok energy inc. Announces a significant asset acquisition and a $20.0 million offering of units consisting of collateralized exchange listed notes(tm) and warrants

* Acquisition is expected to provide manitok with a 37% increase to its anticipated corporate production for november 2016

* Total consideration for acquisition is $13.5 million before closing adjustments, payable in a combination of cash and units