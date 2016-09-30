BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Sept 29 Manitok Energy Inc
* Manitok energy inc. Announces a significant asset acquisition and a $20.0 million offering of units consisting of collateralized exchange listed notes(tm) and warrants
* Acquisition is expected to provide manitok with a 37% increase to its anticipated corporate production for november 2016
* Total consideration for acquisition is $13.5 million before closing adjustments, payable in a combination of cash and units
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru