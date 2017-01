Sept 30 Aventron AG :

* In H1 of 2016 aventron generated revenues from energy sales from its water, wind and solar power plants of 19.8 million Swiss francs ($20.50 million) (1H2015: 10.6 million francs)

* H1 EBIT of 6.3 million francs (1H2015: 2.8 million francs)

* Expects 2016 revenues to reach about 50 million francs (2015: 23.8 million francs) with an EBIT of about 15 million francs (2015: 7 million francs) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9659 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)