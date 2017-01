Sept 30 Ocean Yield ASA :

* Kjell Inge Røkke has acquired 100,800 shares in Ocean Yield at an average price of 64.66 Norwegian crowns ($8) per share

* Following deal, Røkke owns directly 280,800 shares in Ocean Yield

* Together with his wife, Røkke controls 68.18 percent of shares in Aker ASA, which again controls 66.29 percent of outstanding shares in Ocean Yield

