UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Sept 30 Areva
* Signs contracts connected to Hinkley Point worth over 5 billion euros
* Areva will provide material for fuel fabrication, producing uranium and providing conversion and enrichment services, activities will start in early 2020s.
* Areva will be responsible for delivery of two nuclear steam supply systems, from design and supply to commissioning. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Richard Lough; editing by Leigh Thomas)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 America's third-biggest cereal company, Post Holdings, and the UK's Associated British Foods are among a group of four bidders vying for British cereal brand Weetabix, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.