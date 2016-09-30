Sept 30 Areva

* Signs contracts connected to Hinkley Point worth over 5 billion euros

* Areva will provide material for fuel fabrication, producing uranium and providing conversion and enrichment services, activities will start in early 2020s.

* Areva will be responsible for delivery of two nuclear steam supply systems, from design and supply to commissioning. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Richard Lough; editing by Leigh Thomas)