Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 30 Ericsson
* Says announces change in executive leadership team
* Says chief HR officer will move to group headquarters in sweden to be close to CEO and majority of executive leadership team
* Bina Chaurasia, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, based in California, therefore will resign from her position and the Ericsson Executive Leadership Team, effective November 15, 2016
* The process to find a new Chief HR Officer has been initiated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)