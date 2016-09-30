Sept 30 Ericsson

* Says announces change in executive leadership team

* Says chief HR officer will move to group headquarters in sweden to be close to CEO and majority of executive leadership team

* Bina Chaurasia, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, based in California, therefore will resign from her position and the Ericsson Executive Leadership Team, effective November 15, 2016

* The process to find a new Chief HR Officer has been initiated