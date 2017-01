Sept 30 Wige Media AG :

* Revenue in first half of year of around 30 million euros(-2.6 million euros compared to previous year)

* H1 EBITDA of -1.1 million euros (-2 million euros compared to previous year) and post-tax earnings of -2.8 million euros, did not reach its previous year's figures

* Reaffirms its prognosis for 2016 after major commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)